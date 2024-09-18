Increasing Summer heat for the rest of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday! Hot temps and evening hotter feels like temps on the way.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Sizzling heat before our first day of Fall this Sunday. Sunshine and plenty of humidity will make for afternoon high temps close to the mid 90s and feels like temps around 110º. We can't rule out the chance of heat alerts going into effect so that a possibility through the remainder of the week.

Be sure to enjoy the summer like weather and swap that pumpkin spice latte for lemonade refresher. Lather up on that spf too!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds, muggy

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Partly cloudy and hotter

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Thursday Night:

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a good evening!