Increasing clouds & tropical moisture

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We’ll have a welcome shift to our hot and dry weather pattern coming in the next 24-48 hours. That shift includes more tropical moisture moving into South Texas from the Gulf of Mexico that will result in a few isolated to scattered showers and storms across the area.

This is going to be another situation where many of us will only be teased by rainfall activity and is going to leave us wanting a whole lot more than what’s on the way.

A weak easterly flow off the Gulf will give way to a weak upper-level disturbance that will fire off showers and storms near the coast. So, that’s where the best chance for some rain will occur late tonight, early Saturday and through the first part of the day. As the afternoon seabreeze gets going, some of that activity will translate inland, but start to weaken rapidly.

Rainfall amounts will be best near the coast where a quarter to half inch of rain will be possible. There will be some spotty locations that could receive some locally higher amounts. For everyone else, expect nothing to just a trace of rain to perhaps a couple of hundredths.

After Saturday, upper-level high pressure will begin to build back into the area and we’ll be back into our typical August weather pattern which includes very hot temperatures, humid conditions and only a stray shot at an afternoon seabreeze shower that teases many of us each day. For those who happen to get in on any shower activity over the next 7-days, consider yourself very lucky.

Saharan dust will wash out of our skies today, but there’s still plenty more off in the tropical Atlantic and is keeping things quiet. NOAA and Colorado State University updated their forecast number of storms for the 2022 season and though they lowered their numbers slightly, they’re still expecting a busy peak of the season which is around September 10th.

Today: Partly to mainly cloudy, still hot, humid and breezy…High: 95…Wind: ESE 15-20 MPH…Heat Index: 104-109.

Tonight: More clouds moving in with increasing showers and storms moving in from the Gulf…Low: 74…Wind: SSE 4-8 MPH.

Saturday: Our best chance of rain over the next 7-days. Mainly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and storms. Best chance near the coast. Rainfall amounts will not be impressive. Few locations could pick up a quarter to half an inch quickly. Only a few hundredths to a couple tenths on average…High: 93…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH…Heat Index: 100-105.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies, hot, humid and breezy with a few stray seabreeze afternoon showers…High: 94…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies and getting hotter with still plenty of humidity and a good breeze. A passing stray seabreeze shower is possible…High: 95…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy, hot and humid with a stray shower possible…High: 95…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Wednesday: Still holding on to a few clouds, very hot, muggy and breezy with a stray shower…High: 96…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Have a great weekend and hopefully we can make use of our dusty umbrellas on Saturday!