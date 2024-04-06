Increasing clouds and quite windy today, stray to isolated showers/storms Sunday through Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Abundant cloud cover may spoil eclipse viewing Monday, although actual rainfall totals Sunday through Wednesday will be modest.

Strong south southeast winds today will gust in excess of 40 mph

Winds die off Sunday, but stray showers should appear

Widespread, persistent cloud cover will accompany stray to isolated showers/storms Monday-Wednesday

Eclipse viewing Monday will be difficult due to cloudiness

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: :

Moslty cloudy, windy and mild

Temperature:

Low in the upper 60s

Winds:

South southeast wind 20 to 32 mph

Sunday:

Mostly cloudy and warm with stray showers

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

South wind 6 to 12 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon

Monday:

Mostly cloudy, windy and warm with stray to isolated showers

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

South southeast wind 22 to 34 mph

Other than Sunday, expect strong south southeast winds through midweek. Also expect stray to isolated showers Sunday through Wednesday, and cloud cover obscuring your view of the solar eclipse on Monday.