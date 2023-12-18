Increasing clouds and breezy, then gradually warming with late-week rain chances for the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High pressure at the surface and in the upper air will give way to a series of upper-level disturbances that will bring increasingly warm and humid southeasterly flow, followed by low-end rain chances late in the week. Overnight temperatures will be the first to moderate, ranging from the lower 50s Tuesday to the lower and middle 60s through the weekend. Afternoon readings will hover in the lower to middle 70s. An east wind Tuesday will become southeasterly through the weekend.

As the surface and upper-air high pressure slides east, mid-level disturbances will move from the Desert Southwest across the Southern Plains Wednesday through Friday, bringing rain chances that will be mainly north and northeast of the Coastal Bend. A stronger system on Sunday will increase rain opportunities here in South Texas, with showers and thunderstorms bringing up to a half inch of rainfall.

Still, despite Thursday being the first day of astronomical winter, no real cold air threatens the region for at least the next week. Christmas Day looks to be mostly cloudy with showers and a high in the middle 70s.

