Increased rainfall opportunity remains in the forecast this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Copious tropical moisture and an upper-level disturance will deliver some of the best rainfall chances we've had in months to South Texas as we head into the weekend.

Forecast model guidance is indicating that the upper-level disturbance will linger a little longer in the Gulf today and that will hold rainfall chances today through early next week.

As the disturbance moves overhead, our atmosphere will destabilize quickly and result in scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. This will occur Saturday through early Monday.

Under the thunderstorm activity, heavy downpours, small to medium sized hail, strong wind and frequent lightning will be the primary hazards we'll have to deal with.

In addition, storms that "train" over the same areas will result in localized flash flooding and anywhere between 2-4" of rain is going to be possible. Residents are urged to use caution on the roads when heavy downpours are occurring. Remember to TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN!

With extra clouds and rain chances in place, over the weekend, our high temperatures will struggle to get out of the upper 80s to low 90s.

Upper-level high pressure will return by the middle of next week and we'll see more sun and baking hot temperatures return.

Today: Partly to mainly cloudy with stray to isolated showers and storms in the area, mainly developing later in the afternoon and early evening, some could be locally heavy, still hot and humid…High: 95…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 100-110.

Tonight: Partly to mainly cloudy with a few showers developing near the coast…Low: 74…Wind: Light & variable.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy skies as upper-level disturbance and tropical moisture increases and result in scattered showers and storms in the area, not as hot…High: 91…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Sunday: Cloudy skies with scattered to numerous tropical showers and storms in the area with locally heavy rainfall possible along with spotty localized flash flooding…High: 90…Wind: SSE 10-15 MPH.

Monday: Still mainly cloudy early with scattered to numerous showers and storms; starting clear out later in the day; locally heavy rain still possible…High: 92…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 100-105.

Tuesday: Rainfall moves out, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, hot and very humid…High: 96…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 105-115.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny skies, very hot and humid…High: 97…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH…Heat Index: 105-115.

Have a great day and use caution when heavy downpours are coming down. Also, don’t forget to download our FREE StormShield App to track storms and get live notifications for storms in the area that go severe.