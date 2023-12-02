If you like nice weather you will like the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — High pressure will settle over the area this weekend behind Friday afternoon's weak cold front and produce very nice weather for December over the next week.

Tonight will be breezy cloudy and cooler with a low of 59.

Saturday expect morning clouds then increasing sunshine during the afternoon pleasantly warmer with a high of 76.

Saturday night will be mainly clear and chilly with a low of 51 on light winds.

Sunday will be sensational with lots of sunshine, very light winds (under 10 mph) most of the day and a high of 78.

Highs in the 70's will continue all of next week with little to no rainfall.