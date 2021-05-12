Hurricane Preparedness Week May 9-15

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — May 9 - 15 is hurricane preparedness week. The official 2021 hurricane season begins June 1 and continues through Nov 30.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist for National Weather Service Corpus Christi Melissa Huffman said it is still important to know the hazards that a hurricane can bring heavy rainfall which can lead to flash flooding, storm surge along with damaging winds and deadly surf conditions.

“One of the most important things that you can do if you live in Corpus Christi or Nueces County really anywhere within the Coastal Bend is know if you live in an evacuation zone and know how you are going to get that information if an evacuation is called so identify who those local officials are,” said Huffman.

Huffman also said that you should know where your family will relocate should you be in a situation to evacuate during a hurricane.

Along with having an evacuation plan during hurricane preparedness week having a hurricane kit is important. City emergency management coordinator Billy Delgado also said you should stock up on water bottles that will last you up to 7 days.

“One of the big things is battery powered radios, flashlights, lighting, first aid kits, those are items you would need in your supply kit as well as medications,” said Delgado.

Delgado also said that you and your family should have index cards of important numbers just in case your cell phones die during a storm and to be sure to have a physical map.

For more information on visit the City website here.

More on hurricane preparedness visit here.

