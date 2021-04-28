Hurricane preparedness breakfast promotes storm readiness

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Port Aransas city leaders are working to make sure everyone is prepared for the upcoming hurricane season.

Hurricane season starts on June 1 and will run through Nov. 30.

City officials, experts and the general public were invited to a Hurricane Preparedness Breakfast Wednesday morning at the Butter Churn.

KRIS 6 Meteorologist Juan Acuña discussed the 2021 hurricane forecast that has been provided by experts from Colorado State University.

Experts are predicting an above-average hurricane season this year.

City officials spoke about how they're preparing to keep everyone safe, and insurance experts were on hand to explain what kinds of coverage are available to everyone.