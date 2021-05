Vote in our Twitter poll

City of Mission Texas / Twitter

Posted at 7:29 AM, May 11, 2021

This week is Hurricane Preparedness Week. Do you and your family have a hurricane action plan? Have you practiced your plan?#hurricane #preparedness #plan — KRIS 6 News (@KRIS6News) May 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.