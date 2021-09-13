Tropical Storm Nicholas Reforms Further North; Heavy Rainfall for Coastal bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —The approach of Tropical Storm Nicholas is resulting in a long list of watches, warnings and advisories for the Coastal Bend, but the bottom line is lots of rain, wind and high seas. As of 1230 am early this morning, the center of Nicholas was about 100 miles southeast of Brownsville, with maximum sustained wind at 50 mph and gusts to 65 mph. The storm is moving NNW at 12 miles an hour. On this path, which will become more northerly during the day Monday, the storm will make a close pass just east of Corpus Christi by late afternoon and early evening on Monday. Coastal areas will be most affected by wind, rain and of course storm surge, with much less rainfall and non-tropical storm force winds further inland. Rainfall totals through Tuesday will be from 4 to 10 inches along the immediate coast, and wind will gust to hurricane force along the barrier islands and adjacent coastline by late Monday afternoon into the evening hours. Storm surge inundation from Aransas Pass to Rockport will range from 3 to 4 feet. Once the storm clears the area, wind, seas and precipitation will taper off quickly. The rest of the work week will include isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms, with afternoon temperatures recovering to the lower 90s.