Tropical Storm Danny forms Monday afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The fourth named storm of the season formed this afternoon off the coast of South Carolina.

Danny is moving to the west-northwest at 16 mph and is expected to make landfall this evening on the South Carolina coast near Charleston. Data from NOAA Doppler radars and reconnaissance aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. No change in strength is expected until landfall occurs in a few hours. Rapid weakening is forecast after Danny moves inland.

The tropical storm is expected produce 1 to 3 inches of rainfall with locally higher amounts along the immediate coasts of Georgia and southern South Carolina with 1 to 2 inches across Upstate South Carolina, the Piedmont of Georgia, and into northeastern Alabama.

The combination of storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide... Port Royal Sound, SC to South Santee River, SC...1 to 3 ft