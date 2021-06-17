BLOG: Potential Tropical Cyclone #3 forms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The National Hurricane Center has issued the first tropical advisories of the 2021 Hurricane Season.

Parts of the Gulf Coast are under a Tropical Storm Warning as Potential Tropical Cyclone #3 (PTC #3) moves northward in the Gulf of Mexico. These warnings mean that tropical storm force winds are expected in the warned areas within 36 hours. Tropical Storm Warnings are posted from Intracoastal City, Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border.

While the storm is not yet a Tropical Depression, is is expected to become one late Thursday, early Friday morning; and a named Tropical Storm by Friday afternoon. The next name on the list is Claudette.

PTC #3 will not directly impact the Coastal Bend, but the passing storm will churn up the waters along our Gulf-facing beaches on Friday into Saturday. PTC #3 is currently forecasted to be the first landfalling Tropical Storm of the 2021 Hurricane Season.