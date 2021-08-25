HARVEY: How well are we prepared are the city, county for future storms?

One important question to ask after any natural disaster such as Hurricane Harvey is: “How well are we prepared for future storms?”

Corpus Christi saw its fair share of destruction from Harvey.

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales was a member of the port commission.

"I think our training has been fantastic over the last year-and-a-half,” Canales said. “We've also asked the state to send us teams of experts to help us, and we've paid for extra hands on deck.”

Mayor Paulette Guajardo was a member of the city council charged with dealing with the aftermath at the time.

"Every event that we do pull through as a city helps us prepare and be able to do more for our residents," she said.

Both believe the city and county have improved response capabilities now -- four years later.

Canales said there are three keys to preparedness and recovery:

harden infrastructure from building codes;

having the equipment you need.

making sure you are properly resourced.

She also said it's wonderful to live in a community of people who naturally take care of one another.