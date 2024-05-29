4 Levels you need to know before a storm arrives

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Emergency Management Coordinator for Nueces County, Dee Hawkins has been preparing year-round for disaster to strike.

As the 2024 hurricane season starts in June, Hawkins has been playing out several scenarios to prepare the county residents.

“Whenever we know something is coming our way. Then we have certain things in place through our emergency operations plans that we start electing happen at that point,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins says there are 4 levels residents need to be aware about: 1 being the highest, 4 being the lowest.

Level 4:

-Storm is 5 days away

-EOC reaches out to the counties most vulnerable population to make sure they are prepared and ready to evacuate if needed.

Level 3:

-Storm is 4 days away

-County will activate the emergency operations center

-EOC is monitoring the storm in real time to give information to leaders who may decide to order an evacuation

Level 2:

-Leaders will decide what areas need to be evacuated

Level 1:

-Alert residents the storm is coming

-Advice residents to get out

For more information: Nueces CountyEmergency Management

