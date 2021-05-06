Humidity & wind slowly on the rise

CORPUS CHRISTI — We had beautiful Chamber of Commerce-like weather yesterday with lots of sunshine and seasonal temperatures. Dry air moving into the region made it feel great too as most of the humidity, that usually resides in our area, has moved off into the Gulf for now.

We’ll hold on to the dry air through the end of the week, but it will slowly be on the rise. By the weekend, our winds will ramp back up out of the south-southeast around 15-25 MPH as low pressure deepens to our north.

As that happens, cloud coverage will start to increase, and temperatures will also warm up further into the 90s here in Corps Christi by Mother’s Day Sunday and Monday.

Another cold front, very weak in nature, will push into South Texas by late Tuesday and into Wednesday that will increase cloud coverage even further and result in our next best opportunity for some rainfall in the next 7-days. At this point, rain chances look decent with at least scattered showers and thundershowers with a quarter to half inch of rain possible.

Today: Spectacular! Sunny, dry and breezy…High: 85…Wind: ENE 9-18 MPH.

Tonight: Cool, dry and calm…Low: 61…Wind: ENE 4-8 MPH.

Friday: Sunshine continues with temps in the 80s and a bit more of a breeze…High: 84…Wind: ESE 15-20 MPH.

Saturday: Windy conditions take over, humidity increases and warmer…High: 87…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Mother’s Day Sunday: Partly cloudy, humid, warm and windy…High: 90…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Monday: Winds come down some, still warm, humid and breezy…High: 91…Wind: ESE 15-20 MPH.

Tuesday: More clouds, mainly cloudy, breezy, some showers late…High: 87…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH.

Have a great day!