Humidity returns to start the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Partly cloudy this morning before sunshine breaks through later in the day

Humidity will increase through the week

Tracking showers & t-storms toward the end of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny and humidity will begin to build

Temperature: 75°

Winds: SE 5 to 15 mph

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies with pockets of sunshine

Temperature: 79°

Winds: SE 5 to 15 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny

Temperature: 85°

Winds: SE 5 - 10 mph

Have a great day!