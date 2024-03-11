Watch Now
Humidity returns to start the week

Muggy conditions are set to return gradually throughout the week
ct6418sunrise.jpg
Courtesy Carlo Trevizo
ct6418sunrise.jpg
Posted at 4:51 AM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 05:51:35-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Partly cloudy this morning before sunshine breaks through later in the day
  • Humidity will increase through the week
  • Tracking showers & t-storms toward the end of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny and humidity will begin to build
Temperature: 75°
Winds: SE 5 to 15 mph

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies with pockets of sunshine
Temperature: 79°
Winds: SE 5 to 15 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny
Temperature: 85°
Winds: SE 5 - 10 mph

Have a great day!

