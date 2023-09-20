Humidity begins to increase

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

We made it to the halfway mark of the week. Moisture is going to begin building back up in the Coastal Bend, so that means our "feels like" temperatures will increase to around 105 degrees this afternoon.

Our temperatures will once again be in the mid 90s. Humidity will continue to increase towards the end of this week.

We could have another weather maker on our hands looking ahead to early next. Potentially, a cold front could make its way to South Texas, and that could bring rain back to the forecast. It will need some help from low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere for this to occur. We are still many days out, so we will continue to forecast this and hope for the best!

Have a great day!

