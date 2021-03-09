Warm and humid day ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some fog has developed across the inland areas that is dropping visibility to below a mile from Beeville down towards Orange Grove and into the Alice area. Be sure to give yourself plenty of extra time to arrive to your destinations safely this morning.

High pressure off to our east, in the Gulf, will ensure that humidity levels stay healthy in the area for the next several days. It will also keep our temperatures up as well.

There are some frontal boundaries that are draped across to the Rockies, to our northwest, and those will take some time to arrive here. When that happens though, it will relax our winds, bring us a chance of some rainfall and also take our temperatures down some.

In the meantime, we are sandwiched between low pressure and high pressure and that has tightened up our pressure gradient and will lead to lots of wind for the next several days.

Today we’ll have a decent amount of cloud coverage, but should see some afternoon sun shine through some of the clouds. Look for a high of 79 here in Corpus Christi with some low to mid-80s inland. Rip current risk along Gulf-facing beaches is Moderate today, so use caution if you plan to be out on the water. Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Tonight will be breezy and humid with an overnight low of 63.

Wednesday the wind will continue to be on the strong side and it’ll be warm and humid…High: 82…Wind: SSE 20-25 MPH & gusting.

Thursday we’ll pick up more clouds and a passing stray shower, still warm and windy…High: 81…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Friday, the windy and warm pattern continues with a good amount of clouds and sun…High: 81…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH & gusting

A cold front arrives Sunday by midday and that will increase isolated to scattered showers and some thundershowers in the area by Saturday night until frontal passage. Most of the activity is forecast to stay north, but some locations could pick up a quarter to half inch of rain.

We’ll cool down some for Sunday afternoon with highs back in the low 70s.

Have a great day!