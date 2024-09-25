Humid with isolated t-showers: Some could be severe

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday! Lines of isolated showers and t-storms will pass through the Coastal Bend this evening. Some t-storms could still be severe.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Stay weather aware! Isolated showers and t-storm will be passing through the Coastal Bend this evening. Some could be severe so stay tuned to your KRIS 6 Weather Team for any updates!

Our weak cold front will move through overnight pushing in dry air that will allow for lower dew points and cooler and refreshing low temperatures in the 60s in the morning and hot temps in the 90s during the afternoon.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Isolated showers and breezy

Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: N 5-15 mph

Thursday: Dry, sunny and breezy

Temperature: High 89ºF

Winds: NNE 10-20 mph

Thursday night:

Temperature: Low 66ºF

Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Have a great evening!