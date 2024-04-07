Watch Now
Humid and cloudy end to the weekend

Posted at 6:07 PM, Apr 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-07 19:07:22-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday! As our uneventful weekend (weather wise) comes to an end, our forecast gets a bit more active in the days ahead.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Warm and muggy tonight
  • Eclipse forecast isn't looking the best thanks to clouds
  • Showers and t-storms are back in the forecast this week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and muggy
Temperature: 70º
Winds: SE 5 to 15 mph

Tomorrow: Possible morning showers and mostly cloudy
Temperature: 85º
Winds: SE 15 to 20 mph with gusts up 30 mph

Mostly cloudy with morning showers and t-storms
Temperature: 85º
Winds: SE 15 to 25 mph

Have a good night!

