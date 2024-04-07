Humid and cloudy end to the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday! As our uneventful weekend (weather wise) comes to an end, our forecast gets a bit more active in the days ahead.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Warm and muggy tonight

Eclipse forecast isn't looking the best thanks to clouds

Showers and t-storms are back in the forecast this week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and muggy

Temperature: 70º

Winds: SE 5 to 15 mph

Tomorrow: Possible morning showers and mostly cloudy

Temperature: 85º

Winds: SE 15 to 20 mph with gusts up 30 mph

Mostly cloudy with morning showers and t-storms

Temperature: 85º

Winds: SE 15 to 25 mph

Have a good night!