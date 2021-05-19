Huge Rainfall Totals Cause Widespread Flooding across Coastal Bend Today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —A strong upper level disturbance combined with abundant Gulf moisture to generate waves of intense thunderstorms that produced between 3 and 9 inches of rain over the Coastal Bend today. Many roads have been closed, as well as some school and government operations. The rain will abate later today. The flooding was exacerbated by already saturated ground from previous heavy rains, and the result is nearly immediate runoff, ponding, and quick rises in rivers and streams. While rains will become more scattered Thursday and Friday, another round of significant rainfall is expected through the weekend. Oso Creek is expected to crest around 24 feet tonight, well into flood stage, on the south side of Corpus Christi. Larger rivers, including the Nueces at Three Rivers and the Aransas at Skidmore, will crest in flood stage later. Please pay attention to the latest official weather information and tune into KRIS TV for frequent updates.