Huge cool down ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good evening!

Our big cool down is just hours away as our long anticipated cold front quickly makes its way to the Coastal Bend.

We are looking at a 30 degree or more drop in our temperatures tonight and during the overnight hours.

Tonight, our low will be a cool and chilly 49 degrees.

As the cold front moves in here's what else we can expect besides a huge temperature drop. Our winds will shift from the East to a strong North wind at 20 - 30 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH. Also, we could see some isolated showers and t-storms tonight and tomorrow morning.

Wind Advisories will be in effect for our Coastal Counties beginning 1 A.M. through 1 A.M. Tuesday.

Stay safe and have a good night!