Hottest day of the week before a slight cool down with weekend showers

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Hottest temps of the week

Increasing rain chances into the weekend

We've reached the peak in this heat. The hottest temperatures of the week are expected in the forecast this afternoon, reaching the upper 90s to low 100s . Our southeast winds will be less of a help in offering small relief as wind speeds decrease to 10-15 mph.

Rain chances are continuing to improve and look more promising Friday and through the weekend. Deep tropical moisture is set to arrive in the Coastal Bend tomorrow, associated with an area of interest that the National Hurricane Center is monitoring off the eastern coast of Florida. It remains to have only a 10% chance of development over the next 7 days, but right now, this moisture appears to be our rainmaker.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, hot

Temperature: High 99ºF

Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Friday: Partly sunny and isolated t-showers

Temperature: : High 93ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

