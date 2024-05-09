CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday or Friday Jr.!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Hottest day of the week with another Heat Advisory going into effect at 1 P.M. until 7 P.M.
- Widespread haze continues to cause poor air quality
- Weak cold front will give us a bit of relief from the heat and trigger t-showers this weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy then becoming sunny
Temperature: High 96°
Winds: SE 5 to 15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and patchy fog to build overnight
Temperature: Low 77º
Winds: SE 5 to 15 mph
Friday: Partly sunny
Temperature: High 88º
Winds: NE 10 to 20 mph
Stay cool and have a great day!