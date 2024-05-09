CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday or Friday Jr.!

Hottest day of the week with another Heat Advisory going into effect at 1 P.M. until 7 P.M.

Widespread haze continues to cause poor air quality

Weak cold front will give us a bit of relief from the heat and trigger t-showers this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy then becoming sunny

Temperature: High 96°

Winds: SE 5 to 15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and patchy fog to build overnight

Temperature: Low 77º

Winds: SE 5 to 15 mph

Friday: Partly sunny

Temperature: High 88º

Winds: NE 10 to 20 mph

