Hottest day of the week

Another heat advisory will go into effect this afternoon
Posted at 6:13 AM, May 09, 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday or Friday Jr.!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Hottest day of the week with another Heat Advisory going into effect at 1 P.M. until 7 P.M.
  • Widespread haze continues to cause poor air quality
  • Weak cold front will give us a bit of relief from the heat and trigger t-showers this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy then becoming sunny
Temperature: High 96°
Winds: SE 5 to 15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and patchy fog to build overnight
Temperature: Low 77º
Winds: SE 5 to 15 mph

Friday: Partly sunny
Temperature: High 88º
Winds: NE 10 to 20 mph

Stay cool and have a great day!

