Hot summer like pattern continues

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- First Heat Advisory of the year goes into effect today at 1 P.M. until 7 P.M.
- Dangerous heat index values up to 114º
- Cold front will cool us down to normal temps late this week
- Decent rain chances this weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Hot and partly sunny
Temperature: High 93°
Winds: SE 10 to 15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy
Temperature: Low 77°
Winds: SE 10 to 20 mph
Thursday: Hottest day of the week with a mix of sunshine and clouds
Temperature: High 97°
Winds: SE 10 to 15 mph
Practice your heat safety tips and have a great day!