Hot summer like pattern continues

Intense heat with heat index values in the 110s
Posted at 6:06 AM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 07:24:14-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • First Heat Advisory of the year goes into effect today at 1 P.M. until 7 P.M.
  • Dangerous heat index values up to 114º
  • Cold front will cool us down to normal temps late this week
  • Decent rain chances this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Hot and partly sunny
Temperature: High 93°
Winds: SE 10 to 15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy
Temperature: Low 77°
Winds: SE 10 to 20 mph

Thursday: Hottest day of the week with a mix of sunshine and clouds
Temperature: High 97°
Winds: SE 10 to 15 mph

Practice your heat safety tips and have a great day!

