Hot summer like pattern continues

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



First Heat Advisory of the year goes into effect today at 1 P.M. until 7 P.M.

Dangerous heat index values up to 114º

Cold front will cool us down to normal temps late this week

Decent rain chances this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Hot and partly sunny

Temperature: High 93°

Winds: SE 10 to 15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy

Temperature: Low 77°

Winds: SE 10 to 20 mph

Thursday: Hottest day of the week with a mix of sunshine and clouds

Temperature: High 97°

Winds: SE 10 to 15 mph

Practice your heat safety tips and have a great day!