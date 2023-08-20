Hot streak ends as tropical moisture approaches

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Sunday!

Our hot streak ends temporarily as tropical moisture advances to South Texas.

Today we once again hit the triple digits with our high temperature reaching 100 degrees. Heat advisory is in effect until 7 P.M. this evening.

Tomorrow temperatures will begin to dip a bit into the upper 90s as tropical moisture reaches the Texas coast in the afternoon. We will be begin to see some showers and thunderstorms move through the area.

Questions still remain on the tropical system's development, as the National Hurricane Center has slightly increased probability of formation in the next 48 hours to 30%.

Have a good night and stay tuned to your KRIS 6 Weather Team for updates!