Hot, muggy, and windy: Near record temperatures for the second half of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Dangerous heat and humidity

Saharan dust moves into the area later this week

The oppressive heat and above-average temperatures persist in the forecast. Practicing heat safety will be a necessity all week. Each afternoon, temperatures will climb into the low to mid-90s and possibly the upper 90s by the end of the week. It will feel much hotter to our bodies as feels like temps reach well into the 100s. Near record high temperatures will be in the forecast for the second half of the week.

Saharan dust will move into the area later this week. This will offer drier air and hazy skies.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds, breezy

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Humid and hot

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Wednesday night:

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a good evening!