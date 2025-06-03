Watch Now
Hot, muggy, and windy: Near record temperatures for the second half of the week

Increasing heat risk throughout the week
Julia Kwedi Tuesday 6/3/25 5pm forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Dangerous heat and humidity
  • Saharan dust moves into the area later this week

The oppressive heat and above-average temperatures persist in the forecast. Practicing heat safety will be a necessity all week. Each afternoon, temperatures will climb into the low to mid-90s and possibly the upper 90s by the end of the week. It will feel much hotter to our bodies as feels like temps reach well into the 100s. Near record high temperatures will be in the forecast for the second half of the week.

Saharan dust will move into the area later this week. This will offer drier air and hazy skies.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds, breezy
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Humid and hot
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Wednesday night:
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a good evening!

