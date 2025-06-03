Hot, muggy, and windy: Near record temperatures for the second half of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Dangerous heat and humidity
- Saharan dust moves into the area later this week
The oppressive heat and above-average temperatures persist in the forecast. Practicing heat safety will be a necessity all week. Each afternoon, temperatures will climb into the low to mid-90s and possibly the upper 90s by the end of the week. It will feel much hotter to our bodies as feels like temps reach well into the 100s. Near record high temperatures will be in the forecast for the second half of the week.
Saharan dust will move into the area later this week. This will offer drier air and hazy skies.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: A few clouds, breezy
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Wednesday: Humid and hot
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Wednesday night:
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Have a good evening!