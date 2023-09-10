Happy weekend! It’s been another scorching hot day here in the coastal bend. Once again we were under a heat advisory for the coastal plains that has now expired. Potential for some isolated showers Sunday. Lows tonight in the 70s inland and lower 80s coast. In the meantime, we are tracking a weak front that will bring some beneficial rain and cooler temps late Tuesday into Wednesday as high pressure kicks off further west, southwest. Have a great weekend!
Hot & humid today but rain is on the way!
Another hot day with some rain in the forecast for tomorrow & mid next week
Posted at 8:06 PM, Sep 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-09 21:06:17-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.