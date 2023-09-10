Hot & humid today but rain is on the way!

Happy weekend! It’s been another scorching hot day here in the coastal bend. Once again we were under a heat advisory for the coastal plains that has now expired. Potential for some isolated showers Sunday. Lows tonight in the 70s inland and lower 80s coast. In the meantime, we are tracking a weak front that will bring some beneficial rain and cooler temps late Tuesday into Wednesday as high pressure kicks off further west, southwest. Have a great weekend!