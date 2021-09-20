Hot, humid & breezy today but a cold front is on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We’ll have to deal with a couple more days of hot and humid conditions over South Texas, before we start to feel a taste of fall by the end of the week.

That taste of fall will come in the form of a cold front, the first of the season. It is coming with a round of some scattered showers and storms, some drier air to follow and some slightly cooler temperatures. It is forecast to arrive late Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning.

Along the frontal boundary, some of the storms will be accompanied by some heavy rainfall, lightning and strong winds. Once the front passes by, a dry northerly wind will take over and push humidity out into the Gulf by late Wednesday morning and into the afternoon as sunshine takes over and clouds push out.

Morning temperatures Thursday through the weekend will start in the low to mid-60s! Afternoon highs will have lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. The dry air, dewpoints in the 50s and 60s, will feel nice.

In the meantime, we’ll have to deal with the high humidity, sunshine and hot temperatures today with highs approaching 100 for many and heat indices around 105-110. Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated!

Today: Hot, humid, sunny and breezy…High: 97…Wind: SSE 10-20 MPH. Heat Index: 105-110.

Tonight: Mainly clear, lighter winds, humid and tranquil…Low: 77…Wind: S 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Clouds increasing throughout the day, cold front approaching late with showers increasing late; still blazing hot and humid for much of the day…High: 96…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Early morning cold front arrives with scattered showers and storms, once front clears by late morning cooler and drier air moves in with lots of sunshine and windy conditions…High: 86…Wind: NNE 15-25 MPH.

Thursday: Cool AM and dry and sunny afternoon with warm temperatures…High: 87…Wind: ENE 7-14 MPH.

Friday: Cool AM, sunny and warm afternoon; a beautiful day...High: 89…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.

Weekend Outlook: Lows in the 60s and highs back near 90 as humidity slowly rises, but overall very nice!

Have a great day and get ready for some drier and beautiful weather later this week!