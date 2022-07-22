Hot, humid and windy weekend ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drought continues to expand over the Coastal Bend according to the US Drought Monitor that was released yesterday. No doubt due to the upper-level high pressure ridge that has been dominating our forecast and promoting high heat and no rainfall.

This pattern will stick with us through the weekend and early next week.

So that means we’ll continue to see high temperatures in the 90s and 100s with heat indices in the 105–110-degree range.

We have a small chance of a stray seabreeze shower on Saturday, in which most of us will not participate in, but it’s still better than a chance of rain that is non-existent.

There are several frontal boundaries moving through the Central Plains and that will keep winds elevated here and result in moderate to high fire danger through early next week as well. Continue to be mindful when outdoors and dealing with sparks and flames. It won’t take much to have a wind-driven wildfire given how dry everything is.

Also with the elevated winds, the bays will continue to be choppy and the seas a bit elevated. Boaters, mariners and beach-goers are urged to use caution. Rip currents will stay low to moderate and the danger will be highest near piers and jetties. Enjoy the water safely!

The dome of high pressure move a bit further to the southeastern US by the middle of next week and we’ll have a small opportunity for a few more stray to isolated showers by next Wednesday and Thursday, but again it is not a widespread drought-busting rain we need. It is something to look forward to though.

The tropics remain quiet at this time.

Today: AM clouds dissipate by the afternoon leading to lots of sunshine, hot temperatures and humid conditions; still windy too…High: 94…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Tonight: Warm, humid and tranquil…Low: 77…Wind: SSE 6-12 MPH.

Saturday: Mainly sunny skies, winds still elevated as temperatures remain at or just above seasonal average; a stray afternoon shower is possible along the seabreeze…High: 94…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Sunday: Lots of sunshine, very nice outside, just stay cool and hydrated as temperatures continue to heat up…High: 96…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Monday: One of the hotter days of the next 7; remaining windy and humid…High: 97…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 106-112.

Tuesday: A few more clouds in the area, but sunshine still dominating…High: 96…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies, windy and a few stray to isolated showers possible, not widespread though, many of us stay dry…High: 94…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 100-108.

Have a great weekend and stay cool and hydrated!