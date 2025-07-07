Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KRIS 6 Weather

Actions

Hot and hazy week ahead

Slight rain chances today and tomorrow
Julia Kwedi Monday 7/7/25 Sunrise forecast
Hot, humid, and hazy week ahead
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Slight rain chances early today and tomorrow
  • Thick plume of Saharan dust arrives by the midweek

We're kicking off the work week under cloudy skies that will gradually clear out throughout the day. Temperatures will reach the low 90s. With the help of the afternoon sea breeze, stray showers are possible around midday until about 4 pm.

Rain chances return and appear a bit better tomorrow before we further dry out and warm up with a thick plume of Saharan dust that arrives Wednesday. Widespread haze will linger in the forecast through the end of the workweek. Temperatures will begin to trend slightly above average in the second half of the week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny with afternoon showers possible
Temperature: High 93°F
Winds: SSE 5-20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 77°F
Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Mosly sunny with more possible showers
Temperature: High 93°F
Winds: SSE 5-20 mph

Have a great day!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.