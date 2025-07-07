Hot and hazy week ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Slight rain chances early today and tomorrow

Thick plume of Saharan dust arrives by the midweek

We're kicking off the work week under cloudy skies that will gradually clear out throughout the day. Temperatures will reach the low 90s. With the help of the afternoon sea breeze, stray showers are possible around midday until about 4 pm.

Rain chances return and appear a bit better tomorrow before we further dry out and warm up with a thick plume of Saharan dust that arrives Wednesday. Widespread haze will linger in the forecast through the end of the workweek. Temperatures will begin to trend slightly above average in the second half of the week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny with afternoon showers possible

Temperature: High 93°F

Winds: SSE 5-20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy

Temperature: Low 77°F

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Mosly sunny with more possible showers

Temperature: High 93°F

Winds: SSE 5-20 mph

Have a great day!