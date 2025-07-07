Hot and hazy week ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Slight rain chances early today and tomorrow
- Thick plume of Saharan dust arrives by the midweek
We're kicking off the work week under cloudy skies that will gradually clear out throughout the day. Temperatures will reach the low 90s. With the help of the afternoon sea breeze, stray showers are possible around midday until about 4 pm.
Rain chances return and appear a bit better tomorrow before we further dry out and warm up with a thick plume of Saharan dust that arrives Wednesday. Widespread haze will linger in the forecast through the end of the workweek. Temperatures will begin to trend slightly above average in the second half of the week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny with afternoon showers possible
Temperature: High 93°F
Winds: SSE 5-20 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 77°F
Winds: SSE 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Mosly sunny with more possible showers
Temperature: High 93°F
Winds: SSE 5-20 mph
Have a great day!