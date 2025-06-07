Hot, hazy, humid, and windy for your weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Relentless heat and humidity will be interwoven with Saharan dust this weekend, and a strong southeasterly wind will keep Gulf moisture in place. By the middle of next week we have a chance for meaningful rain.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Afternoon heat index values of 105 to 110 can be expected through Tuesday

Strong onshore (southeasterly) winds will elevate rip current risks to moderate

For now, significant rain looks to be confined to the watershed. But we will keep you informed.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight, mostly cloudy, windy, and humid.

Temperature:

Low in the upper 70s

Winds:

Southeast 14 to 25 mph

Sunday :

Sunny, windy, and hot

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 107 degrees

Winds:

Southeast 16 to 29 mph

Monday:

Mostly sunny, windy, and humid

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s

Winds:

Southeast 16 to 30 mph

Beachwater temperatures will be in the upper 80s, but a moderate rip current risk warrants extra caution.