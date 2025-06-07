Hot, hazy, humid, and windy for your weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Relentless heat and humidity will be interwoven with Saharan dust this weekend, and a strong southeasterly wind will keep Gulf moisture in place. By the middle of next week we have a chance for meaningful rain.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Afternoon heat index values of 105 to 110 can be expected through Tuesday
- Strong onshore (southeasterly) winds will elevate rip current risks to moderate
- For now, significant rain looks to be confined to the watershed. But we will keep you informed.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight, mostly cloudy, windy, and humid.
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
Southeast 14 to 25 mph
Sunday :
Sunny, windy, and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 107 degrees
Winds:
Southeast 16 to 29 mph
Monday:
Mostly sunny, windy, and humid
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s
Winds:
Southeast 16 to 30 mph
Beachwater temperatures will be in the upper 80s, but a moderate rip current risk warrants extra caution.