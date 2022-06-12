Watch
Weather

Actions

Hot, hazy and windy; but not quite as humid

Still a Heat Advisory through 7 pm Sunday
Rays and haze over Corpus Christi Bay - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Lu Ann Kingsbury
FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Lu Ann Kingsbury
Saharan Dust has moved into the Coastal Bend and will bring hazy skies through the coming week
Rays and haze over Corpus Christi Bay - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Lu Ann Kingsbury
Posted at 2:47 PM, Jun 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-12 15:47:09-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While a dominant upper level ridge lingers across the State today, the Coastal Bend awoke to a layer of Saharan Dust that will prevail through the week. The hazy, dusty skies are often associated with eye and lung irritation, especially for those with acute allergies or preexisting lung disorders. Stay indoors as much as possible if your are susceptible to its effects. The ridge shifts northeast into the Appalachians by midweek, and then retreats into the north High Plains over the weekend. That movement will lower temperatures, increase Gulf moisture and finally give us rain chances Friday through Sunday. Expect afternoon temperatures in the middle 90s, lowering to the lower 90s later in the week, with heat indices of 105 to 109 degrees. Overnight temperatures will remain in the upper 70s to around 80. A gusty south southeast wind will exceed 30 mph at times. Rainfall totals by Sunday may approach a half inch in northeastern portions of the Coastal Bend. Meanwhile, the tropical Atlantic Basin, including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea, remain quiet.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019