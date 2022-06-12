Hot, hazy and windy; but not quite as humid

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While a dominant upper level ridge lingers across the State today, the Coastal Bend awoke to a layer of Saharan Dust that will prevail through the week. The hazy, dusty skies are often associated with eye and lung irritation, especially for those with acute allergies or preexisting lung disorders. Stay indoors as much as possible if your are susceptible to its effects. The ridge shifts northeast into the Appalachians by midweek, and then retreats into the north High Plains over the weekend. That movement will lower temperatures, increase Gulf moisture and finally give us rain chances Friday through Sunday. Expect afternoon temperatures in the middle 90s, lowering to the lower 90s later in the week, with heat indices of 105 to 109 degrees. Overnight temperatures will remain in the upper 70s to around 80. A gusty south southeast wind will exceed 30 mph at times. Rainfall totals by Sunday may approach a half inch in northeastern portions of the Coastal Bend. Meanwhile, the tropical Atlantic Basin, including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea, remain quiet.

