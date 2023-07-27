Hot, breezy and hazy...but not has humid this afternoon. Isolated showers Friday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Stray showers Friday and again next Wednesday will accompany above normal temperatures and hazy skies as upper-level high pressure remains the dominant weather feature for the Coastal Bend. A weak trough in the upper air moving westward across the Gulf of Mexico is keeping a frail chance of rain in the forecast for your Friday, and a similar feature suggests stray showers again next Wednesday. In between, Saharan dust and excessive heat will be the major weather features for the Coastal Bend. Expect afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees, with heat indices at or below 110 degrees through Saturday. Those values increase to between 114 and 118 degrees Monday through Wednesday as the upper ridge moves back into the area. Overnight temperatures will dip into the middle to upper 70s. Any rain that does fall Friday will be confined to the region along Highway 281 south of Alice and north of Falfurrias. Next Wednesday's rain chances, however slight, will occur along the immediate coastal areas. Winds will remain in the breezy category, from the south to southeast at 10 to 23 miles an hour.

In the tropical Atlantic, an area of disturbed weather well southwest of Cabo Verde will progress west northwest as it slowly develops. It has a moderate chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm in a week or so, but is not expected to impact the Caribbean Sea or Gulf of Mexico. In the Eastern Pacific all things are quiet.

