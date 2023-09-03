Hot and sunny Labor Day weekend

CORPUS CHRSITI, Texas — Happy Labor Day Weekend!

The dry heat continues this weekend with low humidity. Lower humidity makes conditions outside more bearable but it does act as an ingredient for fire danger.

All across the Coastal Bend we have a moderate risk for fire danger through Monday so if your weekend celebrations includes a BBQ then please be careful!

Tonight, will be 75 degrees with clear skies.

Tomorrow will be similar to today with a high of 96 and sunny skies but humidity will begin to increase.

Have a good night!