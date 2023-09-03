Watch Now
Hot and sunny Labor Day weekend

Humidity begin to increase tomorrow
Sunset over Corpus Christi Bay - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Marvin Orellana
Posted at 7:39 PM, Sep 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-02 20:39:54-04

CORPUS CHRSITI, Texas — Happy Labor Day Weekend!

The dry heat continues this weekend with low humidity. Lower humidity makes conditions outside more bearable but it does act as an ingredient for fire danger.

All across the Coastal Bend we have a moderate risk for fire danger through Monday so if your weekend celebrations includes a BBQ then please be careful!

Tonight, will be 75 degrees with clear skies.

Tomorrow will be similar to today with a high of 96 and sunny skies but humidity will begin to increase.

Have a good night!

