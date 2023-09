CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Sunday!

We have had hot conditions and plentiful sunshine this weekend and that continues into Labor Day.

Tonight, expect mostly clear night skies with a temperature of 77 degrees.

For the folks who are lucky to have their weekend extend into tomorrow, the weather will be great for more BBQs or a beach day! Temperatures will be in the upper 90s but humidity will be increasing so feel like temps will be in the triples digits as well.

Have a good night!