Hot and muggy weekend before huge cool down

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Phony Fall continues this weekend. It was a steamy afternoon as we tied our record high temperature of 92 degrees which was set back in 1921.

This evening, more of those warm and muggy conditions carry on. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow will be the last day of these above average temperatures. Our high will be in the upper 80s to low 90s before our strong cold front moves in late Sunday night dropping our low temperature Sunday night to the upper 40s to low 50s.

It will truly feel like fall Sunday night through most of next week with temperatures dropping fall below average so get ready to break out those sweaters!

Have a good night!