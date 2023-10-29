Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Hot and muggy weekend before huge cool down

Last days of phony Fall before strong cold front arrives
Sunset in Portland, TX
Sunset in Portland, TX
Sunset in Portland, TX
Posted at 9:37 PM, Oct 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-28 22:37:50-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good evening,

Phony Fall continues this weekend. It was a steamy afternoon as we tied our record high temperature of 92 degrees which was set back in 1921.

This evening, more of those warm and muggy conditions carry on. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow will be the last day of these above average temperatures. Our high will be in the upper 80s to low 90s before our strong cold front moves in late Sunday night dropping our low temperature Sunday night to the upper 40s to low 50s.

It will truly feel like fall Sunday night through most of next week with temperatures dropping fall below average so get ready to break out those sweaters!

Have a good night!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019