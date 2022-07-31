Hot and increasingly humid this afternoon; few overnight showers, and isolated showers Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A weak disturbance brings isolated coastal showers Monday, heat and Saharan dust return midweek, then a stronger disturbance enhances rain chances Friday through Sunday. The weak trough approaching the Middle Texas Coast tonight will bring a few showers by daybreak, then isolated coastal showers for your Monday. Rainfall totals will be modest. Light to moderate Saharan dust returns to the region midweek, along with higher afternoon temperatures and heat indices of 106 to 112 degrees. By Friday, a stronger disturbance accompanies a significant moisture moving into the Coastal Bend to bring isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms that will persist through the weekend. Rainfall totals will exceed an inch Friday through Sunday. The increasing cloud cover associated with the rain chances will drop afternoon temperatures into the lower 90s. Overnight readings will be in the middle to upper 70s through the week. Meanwhile, the tropical Atlantic Basin, including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea, remain devoid of significant development.

