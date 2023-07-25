Hot and humid with more stray showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

Hot and humid conditions continue, with temperatures in the upper 90s. Another band of stray showers will make their way into the area this afternoon. Even fewer folks will see these showers compared to yesterday. Similar to yesterday, some of these showers could include a rumble of thunder.

Heat alerts will be in effect this afternoon until 8 P.M.

Winds will be a bit gusty, coming out of the Southeast at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon hours.

Stay safe!