Hot and humid summer weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Saturday! Be sure to wear some sunscreen and stay hydrated if you plan to be out and about!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We'll be feeling that dangerous heat with air temperatures in the 90s and feels like temps ranging from 105º up to 110º. To beat the heat make sure to follow all your heat safety tips.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sizzling heat with clear and sunny skies

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Still blazing hot and sunny

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a great day and stay cool!