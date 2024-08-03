Watch Now
Hot and humid summer weekend

Weather Watcher - Lu Ann Kingsbury
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Saturday! Be sure to wear some sunscreen and stay hydrated if you plan to be out and about!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
We'll be feeling that dangerous heat with air temperatures in the 90s and feels like temps ranging from 105º up to 110º. To beat the heat make sure to follow all your heat safety tips.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sizzling heat with clear and sunny skies
Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear
Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Still blazing hot and sunny
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a great day and stay cool!

