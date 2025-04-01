Hot and humid conditions with strong winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Dense Fog Advisory in effect along the coast until 10am

Strong SE winds around 20 mph

Waking up to a weighted blanket of muggy conditions, temperatures are already starting in the low to mid 70s. Fog is extending to inland and coastal portions, causing poor visibility, so be careful when heading up and out the door this morning.

Temperatures will increase to the mid to upper 80s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies with some pockets of sunshine. It feel much hotter than that as feels-like temperature will jump to the 90s and may reach the triple digits.

Heat risk will be in the moderate zone for inland portions of the Coastal Bend beginning tomorrow and Thursday as afternoon high temperatures bump to Summer like levels in the 90s. Folks that are sensitive to heat need to hydrate and stay cool.

If the heat isn't for you then our next cold front will be good news for you. We'll see below average temps beginning Sunday and decent looking rain chances.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Breezy, mostly cloudy with pockets of sunshine

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild

Temperature: Low 72ºF

Winds: SE 20-25 mph

Wednesday: Hot like summer

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SSE 20-25 mph

Have a great day!