Hot and Humid Conditions Persist over Coastal Bend Early this Week; Eyes on Tropics Late Week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —Upper level high pressure maintains its stranglehold on the Lone Star State this afternoon, bringing hot and humid conditions with very little rainfall. As this ridge shifts slowly northwest it will direct weak disturbances southward from the Southern Plains into the eastern half of the State, and also allow a weak tropical disturbance to move northward from the Bay of Campeche toward the Upper Texas Coast. The convergence of features will increase the chance of rain from zero to slight, especially Wednesday through Saturday. The tropical system now has a 50 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm by the end of the work week, according to the National Hurricane Center. The projected path, which for now is very uncertain, will carry the bulk of its rain east of the Coastal Bend prior to its ultimate landfall near the mouth of the Sabine River early Sunday. So, at this time, its impact on the Middle Texas Coastal appears to be negligible. Nevertheless, pay attention to updates about this disturbance. Highs will remain in the lower 90s through the week, with lows in the middle 70s. Afternoon heat indices will be well above the century mark throughout the week.