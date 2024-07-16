Watch Now
Hot and humid before showers late this week

Posted at 5:13 PM, Jul 16, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday! Still hot muggy through the midweek but rain is expected to move in late this week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Hot and muggy through most of the week
  • Clouds build tonight
  • Rain chances increase Friday through early next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and hotter
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Thursday: Partly cloudy and even hotter
Temperature: High 96ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a great evening!

