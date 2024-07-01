Watch Now
Hot and hazy for the start of July

Posted at 5:15 PM, Jul 01, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! We're kicking off July with another hot, summer day with hazy conditions as the Saharan Dust pushes through the Coastal Bend over the next couple of days. With this dust in place, it will limit our rain chances this week, as well as reduce our air quality.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Still warm outside, no heat advisories in place
  • Hazy conditions continue through Tuesday from the Saharan Dust
  • High risk of rip currents through late tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds and haze
Temperature: Low 77
Winds: S 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Sunny and hazy
Temperature: High 97ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and still hazy
Temperature: High 96ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a great evening!

