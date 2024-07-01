Hot and hazy for the start of July

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! We're kicking off July with another hot, summer day with hazy conditions as the Saharan Dust pushes through the Coastal Bend over the next couple of days. With this dust in place, it will limit our rain chances this week, as well as reduce our air quality.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Still warm outside, no heat advisories in place

Hazy conditions continue through Tuesday from the Saharan Dust

High risk of rip currents through late tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds and haze

Temperature: Low 77

Winds: S 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Sunny and hazy

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and still hazy

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a great evening!