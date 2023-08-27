CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Saturday!

We're in for a hot and dry weekend here in the Coastal Bend.

Today we had a high of 97 degrees and tomorrow it's going to be even hotter with a forecasted high of 101.

Tonight, will be mostly clear with calm winds and a low of 75.

Tomorrow the heat will kick into high gear as we climb back into the triple digits. Expect feels like temperatures to reach 110 to 115 degrees.

Late Monday night into Tuesday, isolated t-showers will return to the forecast as a front make its way south.

Have a good night!