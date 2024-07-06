Watch Now
Hot and dry today, but make sure to prepare for possible hurricane conditions Sunday and Monday

Tropical Storm Beryl likely will return to hurricane status later today as it moves closer to the Texas coast, so preparations should be completed.
ArrivalTimes.PNG
National Hurricane Center
Wind Speed probabilities for Beryl
ArrivalTimes.PNG
Posted at 9:10 PM, Jul 05, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Be prepared; not scared. Know your risk and take appropriate precautions to protect you, your family and pets, and your property.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • After a scorching Saturday, clouds will gather and winds increase ahead of Beryl Sunday
  • Spiral rain bands will arrive late Sunday afternoon
  • Torrential rainfall (4 to 7 inches), hurricane force winds and storm surge (up to 5 feet of inundation) can be expected
  • Significant rainfall will persist through the coming work week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:
Mostly sunny and hot
Temperature:
High in the upper 90s with a heat index around 109 degrees
Winds:
Southeast 8 to 14 mph

Tonight:
Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
Southeast 5 to 12 mph

Sunday:
Increasing clouds and windy with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the lower 80s
Winds:
East northeast 14 to 27 mph

While the forecast track may make some changes, plan of at least tropical storm force winds late Sunday through Monday, and Hurricane forces winds especially along the coast. Take care.

