Hot and dry today, but make sure to prepare for possible hurricane conditions Sunday and Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Be prepared; not scared. Know your risk and take appropriate precautions to protect you, your family and pets, and your property.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

After a scorching Saturday, clouds will gather and winds increase ahead of Beryl Sunday

Spiral rain bands will arrive late Sunday afternoon

Torrential rainfall (4 to 7 inches), hurricane force winds and storm surge (up to 5 feet of inundation) can be expected

Significant rainfall will persist through the coming work week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Mostly sunny and hot

Temperature:

High in the upper 90s with a heat index around 109 degrees

Winds:

Southeast 8 to 14 mph

Tonight:

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms

Temperature:

Low in the upper 70s

Winds:

Southeast 5 to 12 mph

Sunday:

Increasing clouds and windy with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

High in the lower 80s

Winds:

East northeast 14 to 27 mph

While the forecast track may make some changes, plan of at least tropical storm force winds late Sunday through Monday, and Hurricane forces winds especially along the coast. Take care.