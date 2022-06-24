Hot and dry through the weekend; rain chances next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We’re looking everywhere we can to find a change in our blazing hot and humid weather pattern and that may just be on the horizon.

We just have to get through today and the upcoming weekend where temperatures are still forecast to still above normal with an abundant amount of sunshine and humidity.

The heat-dome that has been dominating our weather pattern will finally move out to the west and give way to a very weak summer frontal boundary that will stall in Central Texas by late Monday and into Tuesday.

The result with be some widely scattered showers and storms. Most of the activity will be north of the Coastal Bend, but a few of those will migrate in our direction and give us some relief from the heat and the dry weather pattern we’ve been observing.

Rainfall amounts are not forecast to be high, but average around a quarter to half an inch, which is going to be a welcome sight anywhere in our viewing area.

By Wednesday and into Thursday, rainfall opportunity will wear off and we’ll be back to sunny and hot conditions.

There is a new area of disturbed weather that has come off the coast of Africa that is showing potential signs for development in the next 5-days; however, it is no threat here. It is something that the 6WEATHER Team will be keeping an eye on as we head into next week.

Today: Blazing hot and sunny with slightly increased wind and humidity; haze from Saharan dust is moving out…High: 95…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH & gusting…Heat Index: 105-110.

Tonight: Mainly clear, just a few clouds, with light winds and muggy conditions…Low: 73…Wind: S 6-12 MPH.

Saturday: Abundant sunshine, very hot and steamy with breezy conditions…High: 96…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 100-108.

Sunday: Pretty much a carbon-copy to Saturday with lots of sunshine and heat…High: 96…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 100-108.

Monday: More clouds moving into the area as dome of high pressure backs off to west; showers developing late; still hot…High: 93…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Tuesday: Front stalls in Central Texas resulting in scattered showers and storms in the area; average rainfall around a quarter to half inch…High: 91…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Wednesday: Still partly to mainly cloudy with a few left-over scattered showers in the area…High: 92…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Have a great day and keep cool!