CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

Hot and dry conditions continue today as high pressure remains west. Temperatures will again be in the upper 90s. With drier conditions in the atmosphere, once again our "feels like" temperatures will be below 110 degrees. So, no heat alerts will be necessary for today.

Rain chances continue to look promising later this week and into the weekend as a weak cold front approaches.

As for our tropical outlook, we are in peak hurricane season, so the tropics remain active. Category 3 Hurricane Lee will continue to track east in the Atlantic, causing dangerous surf and rip currents for much of the East Coast, but nothing to be concerned about for us here in the Coastal Bend.

Have a great day!