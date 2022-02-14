Highs winds in store this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We’ll begin the work week on a good note with high pressure in control of our forecast, on this Valentine’s Day, which will lead to seasonal temperatures over the Coastal Bend along with plenty of sunshine.

One of the biggest differences this week, compared to last weeks gorgeous conditions, is going to be the wind. Expect a lot more of it!

This will be especially true on Wednesday when sustained winds will be around 25-35 MPH all day long with gusts approaching 45+.

This will be in advance of our next strong cold front that will eventually send our temperatures down into the 30s by Friday and Saturday morning.

In the meantime, we have a chilly/cold start out there this morning, but after today we’ll start to see more humidity and milder temperatures through Thursday.

Winds will be on the breezy side today around 10-20 MPH, windier on Tuesday around 15-25 MPH and then Wednesday looks like the day where we’ll see the strongest gusts before the frontal boundary turns the southerly winds to the north, but still gusty around 15-25MPH. They won’t begin to come down till Friday and Saturday, and even then, they’ll still be on the breezy side.

As far as rainfall chances are concerned, we’ll have a small opportunity on Wednesday and early Thursday as the front approaches from the northwest, but with so much wind in place, most of the activity will be to our north. Outside of a few stray showers that lead to a few hundredths, most of us will stay dry in the next 7-days.

Today, Valentine’s Day: Chilly/cold start with a few clouds; then mainly sunny, seasonal and breezy…High: 70…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Few extra clouds, muggy with some patchy fog developing…Low: 49…Wind: SSE 6-12 MPH.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny, windy and milder…High: 75…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Wednesday: Clouds increase along with very strong and gusty winds; a few stray coastal showers…High: 77…Wind: SSE 20-30 MPH with gusts approaching 45 MPH and higher.

Thursday: Cold front moves in about midday, still mild and very warm ahead of front; then turning cooler and still windy with most rainfall staying north and northeast…High: 78…Wind: NNNW 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Friday: Mainly sunny, breezy and cooler…High: 59…Wind: NNE 10-20 MPH.

Saturday: Mainly sunny, cool and dry…High: 62…Wind: ENE 10-20 MPH.

Have a great day and Happy Valentine’s Day!

