Higher heat index values on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our string of very hot, 12 consecutive days of 90° or higher in Corpus Christi, will continue on for another 3-4 days before our dome of high-pressure begins to break down and push to our south.

As that happens, a weak area of low-pressure will move into the Central Plains and send a weak front into South Texas and stall in the area. The result will be just a few isolated showers beginning early Saturday, tapering off Saturday afternoon, and then continuing through early next week.

The rainfall here will not overwhelmingly be exciting. The heaviest of the rain associated with this slight pattern shift will be just to our north around San Antonio and towards the northern parts of the state.

Still, we could get some rainfall amounts here around a few tenths up to a quarter inch of rain.

In the meantime, through the remainder of the week, we’ll continue to hold on to very hot temperatures and gusty winds along with higher humidity by Thursday and Friday. This will send heat index values around 102°-112° and residents are urged to keep cool and hydrated as those temperatures rise.

We are about two weeks from the official start date of the Atlantic Hurricane season and the 6WEATHER Team is keeping a close eye on the tropics. There is no tropical development forecast in the next 5-days, but we are keeping an eye on area of disturbed weather in the western Caribbean heading into next week, but there is NO threat to us here at this time.

Today: More clouds, but still plenty hot and humid with gusty winds…High: 92°…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH & gusting closer to 35-40 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild and humid…Low: 74°…Wind: SSE 10-15 MPH.

Thursday: Still a good mix of clouds and sunshine with humidity rising; still hot and windy…High: 92°…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting around 35 MPH.

Friday: Partly cloudy, getting hotter with higher humidity meaning higher heat indices…High: 94°…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting around 35 MPH…Heat Index: 102°-108°.

Saturday: A few isolated showers possible early, then partly cloudy, very hot and humid with plenty of sunshine in the afternoon…High: 95°…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting around 35 MPH…Heat Index: 105°-112°.

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, a few isolated showers as a weak front will stall in South Texas; not a lot of rain, but a few showers lingering…High: 88°…Wind: ENE 10-20 MPH.

Monday: A weak frontal boundary still stalled in the area giving way to a few isolated showers…High: 90°…Wind: ESE 15-25 MPH.

Have a great day and continue to stay hydrated and cool.